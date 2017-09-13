Democratic congressional leaders emerged from a meeting with President Donald Trump Wednesday vowing to pursue an agreement protecting immigrants who were brought illegally into the U.S. as children from deportation.

In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said they and Trump had “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

A source briefed on the meeting confirmed to Fox News that Trump and the leaders agreed to pair the DREAM Act with some measures enhancing border security. The source said that those measures do not include Trump’s long-promised wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a tweet denying that the border wall was off the table.

An estimated 800,000 young immigrants are currently covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which was formed by former President Barack Obama in 2012. Earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it was winding down the program over the next six months, putting pressue on Congress to pass a legislative solution.

Prior to Sanders’ tweet, the White House issued a statement describing the meeting as “constructive” and “a positive step toward the President’s strong commitment to bipartisan solutions for the issues most important to all Americans.” The statement added that the three had discussed “policy and legislative priorities,” including “tax reform, border security, DACA, infrastructure and trade.”

The dinner date with Schumer and Pelosi came after the president stunned GOP congressional leaders by striking a deal last week with the two senior Democrats for a short-term spending and debt-ceiling deal. While GOP leaders wanted a longer-term package, the deal helped ensure immediate aid to hurricane victims while averting a government shutdown for now.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.