Science and Tech Career Fair

Is your company looking for the right candidate to get you to the next level? Then the Delaware Bio Science and Technology Career Fair is right for you! The fair designs a marketing campaign around your job openings to effectively attract the right candidates. More than 600 candidates are already signed up for the event. Your business will also get a table at the fair with space to display, access to all resumes electronically, and a database of all registered candidates. Registration is required, and the deadline to apply is Friday, February 10. The fair will be held Tuesday, March 21 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Executive Banquet and Conference Center in Newark.