Science and Tech Career Fair

By Tyler Zulli -
57

Is your company looking for the right candidate to get you to the next level? Then the Delaware Bio Science and Technology Career Fair is right for you! The fair designs a marketing campaign around your job openings to effectively attract the right candidates. More than 600 candidates are already signed up for the event. Your business will also get a table at the fair with space to display, access to all resumes electronically, and a database of all registered candidates. Registration is required, and the deadline to apply is Friday, February 10. The fair will be held Tuesday, March 21 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Executive Banquet and Conference Center in Newark.

