NEW YORK — With Double-A Bowie’s season over, Tanner Scott was hanging out at home and gearing up for the upcoming Arizona Fall League when he got a phone call. It was Orioles director of player development Brian Graham telling Scott to pack his bags — he was joining the big league club in New York.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I wasn’t expecting that,'” Scott said Sunday from his locker at Yankee Stadium. “I was just finishing the season and getting ready for Arizona. And the next minute I got a call, so I’m glad to be here.”
The O’s officially selected the contract of Scott on Sunday morning, designating pitcher Richard Rodriguez for assignment to clear a roster spot. Scott took a work day on Saturday morning at Yankee Stadium, and the hope is he can get some more innings in before he heads to the AFL. He is eager to make his big league debut.
“It’s good being around the guys and it’s going to be a good experience and getting my feet wet here,” said Scott, who is ranked as the club’s No. 6 prospect by MLBPipeline.com. “So it should be good.”
Scott’s impressive fastball gives him closer potential, as he’ll routinely hit 100 mph (or higher) while sitting comfortably at 95-99. This year, the O’s decided to start him in three-inning stints, giving him five or six days of rest in between. The 23-year-old went 0-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 24 starts at Double-A Bowie this season. He struck out 87 and walked 46 in 69 innings.
“Well, with the short starts, you can never win, but it was good. I developed my offspeed more,” Scott said. “It was a good experience and I’m glad they did it and I’ll see what they want me to do now.”
