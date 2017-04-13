Scott Walker cancels Easter Egg Hunt due to search for armed fugitive

Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wis., on Thursday canceled the annual Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for Saturday over safety concerns as police search for an armed fugitive in the region.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause due to the short notice,” Walker and his wife, Tonette, wrote in an email Thursday evening. “We are sad to miss what is one of our favorite events at the Executive Residence.”

The governor’s office canceled the event over worries the fugitive might show up at the governor’s mansion and open fire on attendees.

Children and parents had been scheduled to hunt for the eggs at 11 a.m. CST Saturday at the Walkers’ Maple Bluff estate, but Walker said the decision to cancel was “due to a threat toward top government officials.”

