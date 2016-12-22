Scottish court says woman can pursue claim against Trump

A Scottish court has ruled that a woman can pursue a civil claim against Donald Trump’s golf course in Balmedie, Scotland.

Rohan Beyts says staff at the course violated her privacy by filming her as she urinated on sand dunes near the resort.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court said Thursday her case can go forward and will be heard in April.

The 62-year-old grandmother said she had to urinate after walking on the beach near the course, which was opposed by environmentalists because it is in a sensitive area.

She says she was improperly filmed and that the images could not legally be retained.

Trump International Golf Links Scotland said in a statement the issue is being handled by its lawyers.

Prosecutors had earlier declined to pursue a case against Beyts.