Scouting The 2017 Senior Bowl: Offensive Linemen

RT Zach Banner, USC

6-foot-8, 361 pounds; Projected round = second-third

If the Ravens want to get bigger and more physical up front, Banner would definitely be an option at right tackle. The largest player in college football last year, Banner weighed in at 385 pounds at one point last year, so it’s good to see that he shed some weight before the Senior Bowl. That will be a source of attention moving forward. He’s a mauler up front, but needs to prove he can move his feet quick enough to match the rest of his body. For the most part, he did a good job of that in Mobile. Banner has a good pedigree, as he’s the son of 11-year NFL veteran tackle Lincoln Kennedy.

G Dan Feeney, Indiana

6-foot-4, 304 pounds; Projected round = second

Feeney was among the nation’s top guards entering the year and was supposed to battle it out with Eastern Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp for that honor at the Senior Bowl. When Lamp went down with an injury on Day 1, Feeney capitalized. He showcased his nasty, physical nature throughout the three days. When Feeney shoots his hands inside, it is very difficult for defensive linemen to detach. The Ravens are set at starting guard with Marshal Yanda and Alex Lewis , so the question is whether Feeney could transition to center. He’s billed as being scheme versatile and practiced at center Thursday.

G Dion Dawkins, Temple

6-foot-3, 317 pounds; Projected round = second-third

Dawkins has size, strength and athleticism that make talent evaluators drool. He’s taken a long path to get where he is, starting at Hargrave Military Academy as a two-star recruit before landing with Temple. Since then, he turned into the heart of their offensive line at left tackle, starting 40 games over his career. A move inside to guard may suit him better, similar to that of former Raven Kelechi Osemele. Dawkins does have a red flag as he was reportedly arrested after suspected involvement in a fight with a fellow Temple student outside a Philadelphia nightclub.

C Ethan Pocic, LSU

6-foot-6, 307 pounds; Projected round = second

Want a big center? They don’t come any larger than Pocic, who may be the best center in the draft class. He’s also got quite a bit of scrappiness in him, evident by a scrap he got into after the whistle with a Tulane defensive tackle near the end of the week’s first practice. A three-year starter, Pocic earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors three times during his senior year. He helped pave the way for running back Leonard Fournette and one of the best rushing attacks in the country.

OT Antonio Garcia, Troy

6-foot-6, 293 pounds; Projected round = third

Garcia didn’t allow a sack in over 900 offensive snaps to lead a unit that allowed the fewest sacks in the nation (nine) last season. Though he didn’t play for a major program, Garcia had his best game of the season against national champions Clemson Tigers, in which he recorded six knockdown blocks. He’s a big, good mover who could stay at tackle or move inside.