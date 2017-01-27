Scouting The Senior Bowl: Wide Receivers

WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington

6-foot-1, 198 pounds; Draft projection = second-third round

Want production? Kupp finished as the all-time college football record holder – at any level – for career receiving yards (6,464), receptions (428) and touchdowns (73). It wasn’t long ago when Kupp was a lightly-recruited player, despite having a family football lineage, with a 5-foot-4, 119–pound frame as a high school freshman. He has since worked diligently to become an NFL-ready player. Kupp isn’t the fastest or biggest receiver on the field, but he gets open and makes plays. Despite the step up in competition, he has been one of the most impressive players at the Senior Bowl.

WR Zay Jones, East Carolina

6-foot-1, 202 pounds; Draft projection = third round

Jones is another player with big-time production. As a senior, he led all FBS receivers in receptions (158) and receiving yards (1,746). He served as a team captain and played all four wide receiver positions. He makes tough catches, long catches, short catches. It was hard to find a hole in Jones’ game after Wednesday’s practice, in which he fought off one obvious holding penalty that left his jersey majorly disheveled, to make a tough grab along the sideline.

WR Artavis Scott, Clemson

5-foot-10, 193 pounds; Draft projection = fourth round

If the Ravens are looking to add another deep-ball specialist, Scott could be of interest. The national champion speedster also finished as Clemson’s career leader with 245 receptions. He posted 2,458 yards and 19 touchdowns. Scott made history at the Senior Bowl as the first third-year junior to compete at what is the most prestigious all-star game (since 1950). Scott graduated in three years with a degree in communications.

WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M

6-foot-3, 187 pounds; Draft projection = fifth round

He has the size. He finished third in SEC history with 30 career touchdowns (one behind Raiders All-Pro receiver Amari Cooper), and led the conference in receiving yards as a senior. He lit up his final game in the Texas Bowl with 12 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. So what’s missing? Reynolds came to Mobile to show scouts that he’s been overlooked, and he did that especially on Day 1, where he not only made a pair of long catches, but was also smooth in his route running on comebacks and out patterns. Reynolds was a junior college transfer, which could have led to his under-the-radar status.