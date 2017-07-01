Seaford Brothers Arrested for Burglary

Two brothers from Seaford have been arrested after they tried to sell stolen items to a private citizen. Delaware State Police have arrested 34 year old Tommy Nunemann and 31 year old William Nunemann in connection with recent break-ins of cars near Bridgeville. When Police arrested Tommy – he was found with a loaded pistol in his waistband, which was reported stolen from one of the victims. Two other stolen firearms were also located along with other victim’s belongings. The brothers face over 70 charges including 3rd degree burglary and weapons offenses.