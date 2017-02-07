Seaford Fire Destroys Home

A fire broke out in Seaford Monday morning that left one woman injured and a home severely damaged. The blaze started just before 4 a.m. on Woodland Ferry Road after a wood stove and chimney system malfunctioned inside the home. A mother and her two children were inside at the time. The woman was taken to Nanticoke Memorial for minor injuries. The children were not injured. Laurel Fire Department was assisted by Blades, Seaford, Delmar and others in extinguishing the fire that took over an hour and a half to control. Damages are estimated at $250,000.