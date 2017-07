The investigation continues into a single vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left one person dead. Delaware State Police say a 57 year old Seaford man was took a sharp curve on Pineview Road too fast and lost control of his Jeep Wrangler. After criss-crossing the roadway – the Jeep overturned and the driver was ejected – the Jeep came to a stop on top of the driver. He was pronounced dead at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.