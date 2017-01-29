Seaford Man Dies After Hit by SUV

A Seaford man is dead after he was struck by an SUV Saturday evening just after 6 in the area of Concord Pond Road and Orange Blossom Lane. Delaware State Police continue to investigate but say the 73 year old victim was wearing all dark clothing and not carrying a light when he stepped into the path of the SUV driven by a 70 year old Seaford man who tried to avoid striking the pedestrian. Police say alcohol use on the victim’s part is possible. The driver was properly restrained and neither alcohol, drug use nor speed is considered a factor on his part.