SEATTLE (AP) Kyle Seager’s double off the wall in right field scored Tyler Smith from second base with the winning run and gave the Seattle Mariners a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Tuesday night.

Seager’s game-winning hit came on a night when his brother, Corey, hit three home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was Seattle’s fourth walk-off win this season and it came after the Mariners missed chances with runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth.

Nelson Cruz walked on a 3-2 pitch from Justin Wilson (3-3) to open the 10th. Smith came on as a pinch runner and reached second with no outs on a wild pitch. Seager then turned on a fastball and lined it over the head of right fielder J.D. Martinez, allowing Smith to score easily.

Steve Cishek (1-1) pitched the top of the 10th to get the win.

Cruz had a two-run double, and Taylor Motter and Ben Gamel both homered for Seattle.

Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez all homered for the Tigers, who have lost four straight.

Detroit pulled even in the eighth as Seattle reliever Dan Altavilla could not hold a two-run lead. With two outs, Kinsler scored from second base on a pitch in the dirt that bounced away from catcher Mike Zunino. Kinsler was stealing on the play and never stopped after rounding third. Martinez followed with his 12th home run to tie it 4-all.

Ariel Miranda threw seven strong innings and was in line for his seventh win until Altavilla faltered in the eighth. Miranda allowed just four hits and none after Martinez’s two-out single in the third, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters he faced.

The streak was snapped only by Seager’s fielding error at third base with one out in the seventh. Miranda finished seven innings for the fourth time in 15 starts and rebounded after getting knocked around for 10 hits and six earned runs in his previous outing against Minnesota.

Almost as good was Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann, who threw 6 2/3 innings. Cruz’s two-run double in the first gave Seattle an early lead, and Motter’s solo homer that barely cleared the wall in left field an inning later snapped a 2-all tie.

REHAB UPDATE

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Hisashi Iwakuma will need at least one more rehab start before rejoining the rotation. Iwakuma lasted just two innings Monday night at Triple-A Tacoma. He was originally scheduled to return Saturday against Houston, but that start will now likely go to Christian Bergman or Sam Gaviglio. Servais hopes shortstop Jean Segura will be able to return from a high ankle sprain by this weekend, possibly as early as Thursday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (4-4) will be looking for his first decision in four starts. He allowed two runs over seven innings in his last start against Tampa Bay.

Mariners: James Paxton (5-2) tries to snap a two-game skid. Paxton was battered for seven runs over 3 2/3 innings in his last start against Texas.

