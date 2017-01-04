Seahawks 2016 regular season: a story in obscure stats

A few obscure stats from the NFL that tell the story the of 2016 Seattle Seahawks: Starting lineups, Wagner, scoring, and RB comparisons.

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2016 regular season is complete. Before the playoffs begin, I thought it would be fun to look at some of some of the stats that the NFL records that aren’t readily available to the general public.

After digging through the NFL’s GSIS database for a couple hours, I found a few stats that simply needed to be shared. I think you’ll like them.

Bobby Wagner led the NFL with 167 total tackles. Second place, Buffalo’s Zach Brown, had 149. That’s 18 less, which is almost 2 games worth of tackles fewer than Wagner.

Also, Wagners 4.5 sacks is more than everyone who is even close to him to tackles. The player with the most tackles who also has more sacks than Wagner is Von Miller, who finished with 78 tackles. That’s less than half!

Doug Baldwin finished the the 2016 season having appeared in 72 consecutive games. Only three WRs in the NFL have longer active streaks. One of those is Golden Tate, who comes to town with the Detroit Lions this Saturday. Tate has appeared in 79 straight games.

Baldwin finished the season 10th in the NFL in receiving yards. He produced his 1128 yards despite playing in Seattle’s anemic offense. Baldwin led the Seahawks in catches, receiving yards and touchdown. He also has Seattle’s longest reception of the year.

Despite being cut mid-season, Christine Michael led the Seahawks in running attempts, yards and rushing touchdowns. Thomas Rawls only had 8 fewer carries, but had 120 fewer yards and half the number of TDs.

If you look at net yards over average per play, the Seahawks were an average offense with Michael on the field. They were well below average with Rawls out there, and well above average with Prosise.

Seattle’s offense was better when CM was on the field than when Rawls was on the field. Best with Prosise. pic.twitter.com/3QO6qm1KpD — Grinch Keith Myers (@MyersNFL) January 4, 2017

Steven Hauschka score 128 point in the 2016 season. That’s 36% of Seattle 354 point this year.

That is by far the most on the team. Doug Baldwin and Christine Michael tied for 2nd on the team with 42 points apiece.

This is a stark contrast to the 2015 season when Hauschka scored 127 of Seattle’s 423 total points (30%). Baldwin scored 82 points that season, and Tyler Lockett scored 48.

The Seahawks used 13 different starting lineups on both offense and defense. Considering that they only play 16 games per season, that feels like a lot. Turns out that it is fairly average though.

No team used fewer than the 10 different starting lineups on offense that the Rams used. The Jets and Bills had 16 different starting lineups on offense this season.

It is the same on the defensive side of the ball. The 8 different starting lineups use by the Bengals, the 9 used by Broncos are definitely outliers. Both the mean and median number of different starting lineups for any team was 14. The Packers used 16 different defensive starting lineups in 16 games.

