Seahawks at 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Seattle Seahawks face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

When the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers met earlier in the season, it was an absolute rout. Even with the Seahawks struggling at that point, they blew right past their NFC West foes. Now with playoff seeding in play for Seattle in Week 17, the two teams will meet once again. This time, though, it’ll be in the recently barren confines of Levi’s Stadium.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have seemingly been up against it all season. Because of injuries, poor offensive line play, and general inconsistency, it’s been an uphill climb for much of the year. That won’t get any easier entering the postseason considering the absence of Earl Thomas and the fact that O-line hasn’t improved. Subsequently, they’ll be fighting all day long on Sunday to try and get in rhythm.

The Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke era for the 49ers is seemingly over and rightfully so. 2016 has been abysmal. From the Colin Kaepernick protests to the 13-game losing streak, this year has been one full of media attention for everything but the reason they’d want: playing good football.

FOX has the broadcast in some markets for this game, but out-of-market fans can still stream the action online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can access the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Without question, this one should go in favor of the Seahawks. However, stranger things have happened—especially with Seattle on the road. Wouldn’t it be just like Kelly’s 49ers to win to end the season so that they ruin their draft position?

