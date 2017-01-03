Seahawks bring in Devin Hester for postseason

RENTON, Wash. (AP) The Seattle Seahawks appear to be adding kick returner Devin Hester to their roster for the postseason.

Fox Sports reported Tuesday night that Hester was signing with Seattle for the playoffs. The team did not respond to messages seeking confirmation of the move, but Hester posted a photo of his locker inside the Seahawks locker room to Instagram on Tuesday night and the message ”I guess God has another chapter in my book of life.”

Hester played 14 games for Baltimore this season before being released in December. He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014. He has an NFL-record 20 touchdowns on kick returns.

Seattle’s need for a return man emerged when Tyler Lockett suffered a broken leg in the Week 16 loss to Arizona. Seattle used a mix of players in the regular season finale against San Francisco, including cornerback Richard Sherman as a punt returner.

