Seahawks host Lions in NFC wild-card round playoff game

DETROIT (9-6) at SEATTLE (10-5-1)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE – Seahawks by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Lions 7-8-1, Seahawks 7-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 8-5

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Lions 13-10, Oct. 5, 2015

LAST WEEK – Lions lost to Packers 31-17; Seahawks beat 49ers 25-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 11; Seahawks No. 8

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (30), PASS (11).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (18), PASS (19).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (10).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First postseason meeting between teams. … Lions would face Cowboys with victory. … Seahawks would face Falcons with win. … Seahawks have won four of past five meetings. … Lions’ last playoff win came in 1992. Last road playoff win was 1957. … Lions in playoffs for second time in three seasons. … Lions have played one game outdoors since early October. … Detroit had NFL-record eight wins after trailing in fourth quarter or overtime. … QB Matthew Stafford finished with 4,327 yards passing in regular season, sixth straight season with 4,000 yards. His eight winning drives in fourth quarter and OT most by QB in single season since 1970. … RB Zach Zenner had 110 yards from scrimmage – 69 rushing, 41 receiving – in Week 17. … Lions are without 100-yard rusher in game since late in 2013 season. … WR Golden Tate faces former team for second time. Tate led Lions with 1,077 yards receiving. … WR Anquan Boldin has 68 receptions and eight TDs in 14 career playoff games. … Detroit’s’ 15 total turnovers fewest in single season since 1940. … DE Kerry Hyder leads team with eight sacks, including six on road. … LB Tahir Whitehead led team with career-high 132 tackles. … K Matt Prater made career-high 31 field goals, including seven of 50 yards or more. … Seahawks in postseason for fifth straight season, and sixth time in seven seasons under coach Pete Carroll. They’ve won at least one game in each playoff appearance under Carroll. … Seahawks have won nine straight postseason games at home. … Seahawks finished regular season averaging less than 100 yards rushing for first time since 2010. Seattle had 18 ball carriers during regular season. … WR Doug Baldwin tied franchise record with 94 receptions in regular season. He has four TD catches in previous six playoff games. … WR Jermaine Kearse had 41 catches in regular season but has six TD catches in seven playoff games. … Seahawks finished third in NFL in scoring defense (18.3), snapping four-year run leading league. … Seattle finished tied for third in league with 42 sacks. … DE Cliff Avril finished regular season with career-high 11 + sacks. Avril spent five seasons with Lions before signing with Seahawks. … LB Bobby Wagner led NFL in tackles with 167 in regular season. He has 100 or more tackles in all five seasons. … LB K.J. Wright set career high with 126 tackles. … Since S Earl Thomas was lost to broken leg, Seahawks have allowed nine touchdown passes. They allowed only seven with Thomas healthy. … CB Richard Sherman has interception in past two playoff games at home. … CB DeShawn Shead was one of two players to intercept Tom Brady in regular season. … S Steven Terrell to make fifth straight start with Thomas out. … Fantasy Tip: Seattle QB Russell Wilson is 7-3 in postseason career, with 16 TD passes and nine interceptions.

