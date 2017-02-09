Seahawks sign ex-Vikings kicker who choked against them in the playoffs

The Seattle Seahawks signed kicker Blair Walsh on Thursday, raising the possibility that free agent Steven Hauschka won’t return.

Hauschka, the Seahawks’ kicker for the past six seasons, was 33 of 37 on field goals and 29 of 35 on extra points last year. He missed a game-winning 27-yarder Oct. 24 at Arizona, in a game that ended up a 6-6 tie.

Walsh had his own struggles last season, going 12 of 16 on field goals and 15 of 19 on extra points before being released by the Minnesota Vikings. Walsh famously missed a game-winning 27-yarder against the Seahawks in a 2015 NFC wild-card loss.

Understandably, Seattle fans were stuck trying to put a positive spin on The Blair Walsh Project: Part 2.

At least we know Blair Walsh has already won a game for the @Seahawks… shaking my head. pic.twitter.com/SxdqVS4H2M — Kaitlyn Fletcher (@kait_flet) February 9, 2017

Guys please help spread awareness as we protest this together. Blair Walsh is #NotMyKicker — @SchutzNScores (@SchutzNScores) February 9, 2017

There’s something poetic about Seattle signing Blair Walsh — early riser (@whoisTroy) February 9, 2017

I’m ok with Seahawks signing Blair Walsh. We broke him, we gotta buy him. — Mark Dickenson (@seahawkeye) February 9, 2017

Blair Walsh signed to Seahawks. Vegas line is 6-1 he ends up wide left in Portland. — A Dude of Horror (@TheHorrorDude) February 9, 2017