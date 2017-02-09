Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh (No, seriously)

In a bit of depressing irony that we swear is true, the Seattle Seahawks have signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh.

Walsh famously shanked a 27-yard field goal in the Minnesota Vikings’ playoff loss to the Seahawks, bringing the 2015 season to an end and shattering the hearts and wills of any Vikings fans who had moved past Gary Anderson’s miss in 1998.

The once-celebrated kicker was never quite the same.

The Vikings cut Walsh in November after he missed his fourth extra point of the season, signing free agent Kai Forbath.

A sixth-round pick in 2012, Walsh signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension with the Vikings in 2015 after setting numerous team records.