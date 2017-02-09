On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Rams officially hired Matt LaFleur as the team’s new offensive coordinator under Sean McVay.

The Los Angeles Rams continued their coaching staff overhaul Wednesday morning by announcing that former Atlanta Falcons quarterback coach Matt LaFleur will take over as offensive coordinator. LaFleur will reunite with Rams new head coach Sean McVay after the two worked together as assistants for the Washington Redskins from 2010-13.

According to ProFootballTalk.com, McVay still plans on calling the plays for the Rams’ offense, but he will also use the previous time spent with LaFleur to help the unit reach their full potential. Keep in mind the 37-year-old LaFleur aided in the development of Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins while coaching for the Redskins, which is why the team is excited to now have him on board to help with the development of Jared Goff.

LaFleur worked under new San Francisco 49ers head coach and former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan the last two seasons while helping Matt Ryan and the Falcons improve from seventh offensively in 2015 to the highest-scoring offense in 2016. Not to mention Atlanta’s berth in Super Bowl 51, despite the devastating loss to the New England Patriots.

Just look at a breakdown of how LaFleur’s quarterbacks have panned out since 2010, and it’s easy to see why this was a great hire by Los Angeles.

New Rams OC Matt Lafleur has been a QB coach since 2010. What does this mean for Jared Goff? QB grades under Lafleur’s tutelage: pic.twitter.com/7MGQNFWuQo — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 7, 2017

LaFleur’s main focus will be on the development of Goff in 2017, as the former California star will enter next year still in search of his first career win. How successful this new coaching staff is during their first season together will most likely fall on the shoulders of Goff since management traded six picks before the 2016 draft to acquire him. As a rookie, Goff finished with a 39.7 PFF grade after officially taking over as the starter in Week 11.

That number can be misleading due to the Rams lack of diverse play-calling and mediocre offensive line play. Goff completed just 54.6 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,089 yards to go along with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in the eight games he appeared in.

More from Ramblin’ Fan

There was speculation the Falcons may take a look at LaFleur as a replacement at offensive coordinator for, Shanahan, but those rumors were quickly put to rest after the team announced Tuesday morning the hiring of former USC head coach and Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Now that LaFleur is officially on board with Los Angeles, let’s hope the addition pays off by helping turn around an offense that ranked at the bottom of the league in 2016 by only averaging 14 points per game.

This article originally appeared on