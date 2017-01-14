Sean McVay Reflects On Time In Washington, Thanks Redskins Staff And Players

On Friday afternoon, after seven seasons with the Washington Redskins in various roles Sean McVay was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay, 30, spoke on his dream of becoming a head coach in the NFL and went to lengths to describe is vision for the Rams.

But the former offensive coordinator also touched on his time with the Redskins and the relationships he created thanks to the opportunity given to him by the front office and the coaching staff.

“Mr. Dan Snyder, Bruce Allen, Jay Gruden and Scot McCloughan and the entire Washington Redskins organization, I spent the last seven years there and formed some of the most special relationships that I was able to develop there and it was a great experience for me, relationships that I’ll carry on with me as I continue my coaching journey here in L.A,” McVay said. “That opportunity was something that I’ll always cherish.”

After graduating from the University of Miami (Ohio), McVay joined a coaching staff in Tampa Bay that also included Gruden. Allen, meanwhile, was the Buccaneers’ general manager.

“Bruce Allen is a guy that helped, both in the opportunities that I got in Tampa and in Washington,” McVay said. “He is the epitome of class, much like my grandfather, John McVay, who had a bunch of success with that team in San Francisco, where they were able to win five world championships, Bruce is that guy – class, knows how to deal with people and he’s been a great mentor and influence for me, that I knew I could always go to for guidance and direction.”

As for Gruden, McVay hopes to build a culture in Los Angeles similar to the way the current Redskins head coach has in Washington.

“One of the things that really stood out about Jay that I thought is extremely special, is watching the way that he empowered his assistants,” McVay said. “The way that he was able to delegate, let his coaches coach, really demonstrated a confidence and a security that he had in himself as a leader. And watching how that created a sense of loyalty and accountability to both him as our leader and our organization, is something that we hope to mimic and emulate here in L.A.”

Finally, McVay thanked the players that he worked with day in and day out for seven seasons.

“I’ve been very fortunate in the seven years that I was in Washington, to come across some great players,” McVay said. “That’s why you get into this coaching profession – to help players achieve their highest potential. When you work with some of the players I was fortunate enough to work with, that’s why you’re presented with opportunities like this. You guys know who you are, you’re very special to me, a lot of great men that I came across. I loved my time there and loved the players that I came in contact with.”