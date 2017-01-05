Search launched for helicopter that apparently crashed off Los Angeles

A helicopter was reported to have crashed Wednesday in the Los Angeles Harbor area near San Pedro, prompting a multi-agency search for the aircraft and possible victims.

The crash was reported at 5:40 p.m. near the harbor breakwater, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and crews from the Los Angeles city and county fire departments mounted a search along with boat crews from the Long Beach Fire Department, but as of about 9:45 p.m. no aircraft, victim or debris had been located, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class SondraKay Kneen.

Los Angeles County and Long Beach Fire Department boats were released from the scene as of about 7:30 p.m., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“Los Angeles Fire Department boats are on standby while Port Police establish a search grid,” she said.

Multiple witnesses aboard a cruise ship reported seeing the helicopter go down.

The aircraft was described by the witnesses, who were aboard an outbound cruise ship, as a small black helicopter that hit the water near the harbor breakwall, according to the Coast Guard, which dispatched a 45-foot response boat and a helicopter to assist in the investigation.

