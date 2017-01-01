Sears closing store and auto center in Hudson Valley

A Sears department store in the Hudson Valley is closing in the new year, putting nearly 100 people out of work.

The Middletown Times Herald-Record reports that 96 jobs in the department store and auto center located at Galleria at Crystal Run will be lost, according to a notice published on the state Department of Labor website.

Layoffs will begin two weeks before the April 9 closing date.

The struggling retailer has continued to downsize in the face of declining revenue. Sears Holdings reported to the state labor department earlier in the week that four Sears department stores, three that have companion automotive centers, will close in New York. Two are in Erie County and one in Queens, affecting 477 jobs between all locations.

Information from: The Times Herald-Record, http://www.th-record.com