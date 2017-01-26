Seashore State Park To Celebrate 50 Years

Seashore State Park is making big plans for the year ahead to celebrate its 50th year as a state park. 2017 marks 50 years since the park was designated a state park, and park staff will celebrate with a series of festivities and the creation of a new Delaware Seashore State Park Family Scrapbook. The 50th anniversary celebration will start with a Celebrate Fishing event on May 13. The weekend event will feature a park history exhibit for tournament participants and visitors. Following the tournament, the park will be hosting a Celebrate the Beach event on July 8, in conjunction with the annual Sandcastle Contest. This will be followed by celebrating the bay and the inlet in August and September. For more information, call 302-227-6991.