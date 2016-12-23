Season Over For Ryan Mathews

On Friday afternoon, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recapped Thursday’s 24-19 victory over the New York Giants, but he began his day-after press conference, as he typically does, with an injury update.

The most substantial news for the Eagles regards running back Ryan Mathews , whom Pederson says has a herniated disc and will most likely require surgery. The injury appears to have occurred on a third-down running play from the goal line. Mathews will not suit up in the finale against Dallas, meaning that the Eagles currently only have two healthy running backs on the active roster in Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall . Terrell Watson , who was added to the practice squad last week, could be a candidate for the active roster, according to Pederson.

Mathews has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles this season, totaling 776 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns. It was a year of highs and lows for Mathews as he settled into the lead running back role for the Eagles.

“I think that Ryan obviously got off to a good start and then there was a little bit of a lull in the middle and he’s finished up strong,” Pederson said. “That’s kind of been the nature of the season for him. These last couple of weeks he’s kind of been our workhorse at the running back position and did some really good things for us.”