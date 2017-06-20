Seattle home shutout streak on line vs. Orlando SC (Jun 21, 2017)

The Seattle Sounders will look for their fourth consecutive MLS win at home when they host road-challenged Orlando City SC on Wednesday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Despite winning three of their past six matches, the Sounders — MLS’s defending Western Conference champions — are still mired in eighth place with an overall mark of 5-7-4 and just 19 points in 16 contests.

Seattle has recorded three consecutive home shutouts (it has not allowed a goal at home in more than a month) and is ready to put the match in New York City in its rear-view mirror.

“The (Yankee Stadium) field was small and the conditions there were horrible, but it’s not an excuse — we have to play better,” Seattle captain Osvaldo Alonso said. “We’ll head back home and we have to set the tempo and get three points, no matter how we play.”

Getting Orlando City SC at home should bolster Seattle, who head into this midweek match off a 2-1 road loss to New York City FC on Saturday in abysmal and wet conditions at Yankee Stadium. The Sounders are 2-0-0 all-time against Orlando City and have outscored them 7-1.

“(Orlando City) is a quality team and we’re focused already,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “We’re focused on what they bring to the table and we have to take it to them because we’re at home and that’s where we play extremely well.”

Orlando City SC (7-5-4, 25 points) are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table but has struggled on the road, bagging just four points from six matches.

The Lions started the season with a bang, going 6-1-0 (with most of those matches at home), but in the nine games since, Orlando City has just one win with a 1-4-4 record.

Orlando City heads to Seattle on the heels of back-to-back home draws against Chicago and Montreal and had to work extra hard for the latter, getting the equalizer from defender Jonathan Spector in the game’s final seconds to salvage a home point.

“We’re still struggling with when we should be playing out of the back and when we should not,” Orlando City coach Jason Kreis said. “We need to learn from it. We need to improve.”

Orlando City’s prolific forward Cyle Larin, the club’s leading goal scorer with eight tallies in 2017, is out indefinitely following a DUI arrest last Thursday morning. Larin will miss at least two more matches as he undergoes MLS’ league-mandated protocols.

Larin was admitted to the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) program on Thursday and he will not be eligible to participate in any competition or team activity until his assessment is complete, he is cleared for participation by the SABH program doctors and Major League Soccer completes its investigation, according to an MLS release.

Wednesday’s game is the first of a three-match road trip for the Lions that will see them visit Chicago on Saturday and Real Salt Lake on June 30 before returning to Orlando City Stadium on July 5 to host Toronto FC.