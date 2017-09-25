Seattle man falls to his death at Wallace Falls

A family hiking trip in Wallace Falls ended tragically Sunday evening when a 33-year-old man fell to his death near Gold Bar, WA., FOX Q13 reported.

The man’s wife called 911 around 5 p.m. and reported the accident to the Snohomish County Sherriff’s office. She said her husband and the family dog fell near the Sky Valley Lookout, a 256-foot waterfall located 2.4 miles up the trail from the state park parking lot.

A rescue team responded and located the man near the base of the falls, but were initially unable to retrieve him because of the dangerous terrain.

A Snohomish County helicopter team, SnoHAWK 10, later recovered the man’s body and gave it to the County Medical Examiner’s office for investigation. The man’s dog was reportedly rescued uninjured.

This is not the first hiking tragedy to occur in Wallace Falls State park.

In August, a 38-year-old hiker suffered critical injuries after falling several feet onto a ledge.

In July, an 18-year-old woman was found dead in a pool of water near the base of Wallace Falls. Other hikers heard her screams as she was swept over the ledge of the falls and killed.

Wallace Falls State Park remains one of Washington’s most popular hiking destinations.