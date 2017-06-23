Seattle Mariners trade deadline candidate: Danny Valencia

On paper, the Seattle Mariners went out and did a lot to improve their roster this past offseason. Things haven’t worked out and they are probably heading into the trade deadline period as sellers. One player we should expect to see traded is utility man Danny Valencia.

When the trade deadline approaches, Valencia is a name that often pops up. The versatile yet below average in the field veteran has typically played for some bad teams. Held in low regards among several teammates, Valencia is a missing piece an already established franchise should look to acquire.

This season has been a below average one for the 32-year-old upcoming free agent. Valencia is slashing .256/.315/.401 through his first 267 trips to the plate for Seattle. While these totals are not much lower than what he has posted in his career, they are well below what he did last year while with the Oakland Athletics. In 2016, Valencia batted.287/.346/.446 and added 17 home runs to show off his power. It was a very solid year as an everyday player who shifted around the field wherever needed.

The year prior, though, Valencia was even better with a .290/.345/.519 batting line and 18 home runs. He accomplish this while with the Toronto Blue Jays and Athletics in only 345 plate appearances. Even though he was hitting well with Toronto as a part-time player, there was no room for him on the roster. So, Valencia went on waivers and the Athletics picked up what looked like a steal.

Of course, Valencia’s time in Oakland is best remembered for his locker room altercation with Billy Butler than anything else. In the Athletics’ attempt to fix the team chemistry, he was traded to the Mariners in the offseason.

It’s this poor reputation Valencia has developed that may hurt the trade chances most. His lack of production this season already makes it more difficult to trade him. This doesn’t mean it’s impossible as many teams have given him a chance already. Including Seattle, Valencia has played for seven different times. By August, he could add an eighth.

Valencia has spent almost all of 2017 as the Mariners first baseman. This is probably the most suitable place for him at this point although one would have to assume he could play a passable left field or right field if needed. In a pinch, Valencia could also take over at third base where he has played more innings than anywhere else.

Because of this versatility, teams should overlook Valencia’s declining numbers and apparent attitude problem. A team looking for a platoon player or a temporary fix will find Valencia is a much bigger bargain than some of the other names out there. Since it’s very unlikely the Mariners extend him, Valencia will come at a discount.

More than anything, Valencia provides depth. Teams like the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees who like to stack their rosters of MLB talent would be great fits. It’s also hard to imagine that even if he carries a bad attitude with him that it will affect those teams. They have their own culture and leaders.

The destinations for Valencia are nearly endless. Considering his multiple position status and the high possibility he ends up on a bench rather than a starting lineup, many teams should have interest. One thing is for sure, the Mariners are on pace to miss the postseason and trade Valencia before he leaves for nothing at all.

