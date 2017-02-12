Seattle Seahawks 2017 Mock Draft: Taking Offensive Line Early

The Seattle Seahawks had a disappointing finish to the season, losing to the eventual NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons, but have a roster that can definitely compete in 2017.

The Seahawks have been one of the more dominating franchises in recent years, led by Russell Wilson, a strong running game, and an intimidating defense. However, it seemed the 2016 season was different. Whether it was the loss of Marshawn Lynch, the poor play of the offensive line, or the loss of Earl Thomas late in the season, the Seahawks didn’t seem to have the same vibe in 2016. Play was inconsistent and they were manhandled by the Falcons in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Seahawks are never void of talent. With Russell Wilson at the helm and a strong foundation on defense, Seattle will always be in contention. The question is, where did things go wrong and where can they make improvements in 2017? The offensive line will most definitely be addressed as will added depth in the secondary and more weapons on offense. There are some intriguing options in the 2017 NFL Draft, but with limited resources (Seahawks have only five draft picks, none in rounds four and five) GM John Schneider and Co. will have to capitalize on each pick. If Seattle can find the pieces they need, you can bet the Seahawks will be a top contender again in 2017.

1 Garett Bolles Offensive Tackle, Utah The poor play of Seattle’s offensive line is no secret and is something that must be addressed. The Seahawks rely on a strong running game, but with no push up front they are unable to game-plan accordingly. This allows defenses to hone in on stopping Russell Wilson and force the Seahawks to become one dimensional. Germain Ifedi, Justin Britt, and Mark Glowinski have all played well along the interior, but upgrading the tackle spots (both) should be a top priority. While this offensive line class isn’t the greatest, there are a number of prospects who possess the traits to be an early starter in the league. Garrett Boles is one of the top ranked tackles and would go a long way in aiding this offense. Boles is an athletic lineman with above-average foot quickness and balance, who has the size to play at either tackles spot. While still a bit raw and lacking elite core strength, he still possesses the traits and potential to be a long-time starter in the NFL.

2 Cordrea Tankersley Cornerback, Clemson The Seahawks are widely recognized for the ‘Legion of Boom’, considered one of the best (if not the best) secondaries in the NFL. Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, and Kam Chancellor make up the most dominating defensive back trio in the league, but the depth behind them is concerning. DeShawn Shead was an adequate CB2, but when he went down with injury the lack of depth was exposed. Addressing this will be crucial, but lucky for them this class is full of talented cornerbacks. At 6’1”, 205 pounds, Cordrea Tankersly has the size and length that the Seahawks covet in the backend of their secondary. Tankersly is a physical, aggressive corner with impressive production, tallying eight interceptions in 2016 including two in the conference championship game. He is capable of both press and zone coverage, versatility that will appeal to Seattle. Tankersly has the potential to be the starter across from Sherman, even in his rookie season.

3 Jake Butt Tight End, Michigan Although Jimmy Graham is an elite tight end and appears to finally be settling into his role, finding someone to compliment him could help this offense take the next step. Jake Butt suffered a torn ACL in the final game of the season, something that will likely effect his draft stock. While this selection comes with a risk, Butt’s talent is hard to pass on. He is one of the most complete tight ends in the class and would likely go higher if not for the injury. He would be another dynamic weapon in the redzone and a strong asset in the running game.

6 Levon Myers Offensive Tackle, Northern Illinois It’s no surprise the Seahawks double-dip at tackle, considering the need surrounding the position. Levon Myers is a smaller-school prospect with intriguing size and length. He is a superb athlete with the movement skills and versatility to play both guard and tackle. Myers has the physical traits to be a swing tackle right away and the upside to be a starter down the road.

7 Quincy Adeboyejo Wide Receiver, Ole Miss In the late rounds, teams generally focus on traits and upside. Ole Miss wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo definitely fits that bill. At 6’3”, 200 pounds, Adeboyejo will likely appeal teams looking for a height-weight-speed guy who has a lot more upside down the road. He will likely need time to develop and may have to make an impact on special teams, but he has the physical traits to warrant a spot on a patient roster. In Seattle, he would fit right in on special teams and could develop as a unique weapon in the future.

More from NFL Mocks

This article originally appeared on