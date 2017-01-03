ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) When Michael Bennett speaks, reporters should be ready for just about anything.

The Seattle defensive lineman proved that last year when he started talking about the Kennedy assassination while discussing Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford.

On Tuesday, Bennett was on a conference call with Detroit reporters to help preview this weekend’s opening-round playoff game between the Seahawks and Lions – and he had quite a candid way of complimenting Detroit running back Zach Zenner.

”There’s not many white running backs in the NFL, but he has to be the best right now,” Bennett said. ”He’s doing such a great job of cutbacks and hitting the hole. He’s a really good back.”

Last year, Bennett said he didn’t like Stafford because the Detroit quarterback is from Dallas and ”it’s where JFK, one of the greatest presidents, died.” That topic did not come up Tuesday, but Bennett kept reporters on their toes with the following observations:

– On the importance of home-field advantage: ”I think being at home is always good. Traveling in the NFL sucks because a lot of times you stay in cheap hotels, which I don’t understand because the NFL makes so much money and the accommodations are terrible.”

– On former Seattle receiver Golden Tate, who now plays for the Lions: ”He got the weirdest-looking body, but he can always make plays. I always think he looks like a bird. I can never understand how that body does what it does.”

Later, when talking with reporters in the Seattle area, Bennett appeared to be trying to smooth over his remarks about travel:

”First of all I want to say that Jeremy Young is the best employee in the Seahawks’ building – does a great job with his job. Tweet that. Jeremy Young, love the guy.”

Young is Seattle’s team travel/training camp coordinator.

