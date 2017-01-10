Sebastian Giovinco just finished his second year in MLS, and it looks like he’s happy to stay put for the foreseeable future. He’s been out of the Italian national team reckoning since before his move to the U.S., but he won’t seek a transfer to boost his stock with the Azzuri: He’s enjoying his time in MLS, and has no plans to leave anytime soon.

Following the disappointment of Toronto’s MLS Cup final loss, Giovinco was asked about his future in MLS, and he dismissed any speculation, saying he won’t leave until he’s done what he came here to accomplish: “I’m very happy here, I have goals here that I want to achieve.” He added, “Once those goals have been achieved, then you can ask the same question.”

Judging from the context of the answer, it’s probably safe to assume at least of those goals is winning an MLS Cup. Still, his agent clarified even further, confirming that Giovinco isn’t seeking a return to Italy, and underlining his happiness in MLS.

“Giovinco’s not coming back to Italy,” his agent told Sportitalia television. “He’s found a setting where he is enjoying huge satisfaction both on and off the field, including getting to within touching distance of the title.

“Football in the USA is growing rapidly and this growth of the whole movement there can be seen in the number of spectators flocking to the stadiums.”

Giovinco seems to have settled in nicely at Toronto, and he’s become one of MLS’s most important and exciting players to watch. From the looks of it, he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.