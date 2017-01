After being appointed Delaware Secretary of Ag, Michael Scuse chose his deputy secretaries. Scuse tabbed Austin short and Kenny Bounds as his team. Short has served as deputy secretary since 2010 who served as the acting secretary before Scuse was chosen. Bounds has nearly 40 years with the Farm Credit system, serving as Delmarva regional manager and director of government affairs. He also was the president of the Delmarva Poultry Industry.