Second arrest made for robbery where Texas officer shot

Another man was arrested for a robbery at a convenience store which led to a Southeast Texas police officer being shot.

Officials say Jonathon Deshawn Bradley was arrested in Grimes County and is being charged with aggravated robbery for the holdup early on Thursday. Another man, Rafeal Antione Ginn, was arrested earlier. Both men are 31-years-old.

The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then released. The officer was wearing a protective vest during the time of the shooting.

The robbery occurred when a group of people entered the store and one of them pulled out a firearm, according to police. They took some money and fled.

It was not immediately identified if either man arrested is the suspected shooter.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.