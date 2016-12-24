47.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, December 24, 2016
Second arrest made for robbery where Texas officer shot

Second arrest made for robbery where Texas officer shot

By FOX News -
50

Another man was arrested for a robbery at a convenience store which led to a Southeast Texas police officer being shot.

Officials say Jonathon Deshawn Bradley was arrested in Grimes County and is being charged with aggravated robbery for the holdup early on Thursday. Another man, Rafeal Antione Ginn, was arrested earlier. Both men are 31-years-old.

More on this…

The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and then released. The officer was wearing a protective vest during the time of the shooting.

The robbery occurred when a group of people entered the store and one of them pulled out a firearm, according to police. They took some money and fled.

It was not immediately identified if either man arrested is the suspected shooter.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB