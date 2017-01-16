41 F
Second meningitis death investigated for possible link to SoulCycle case

By FOX News -
Health officials are working to determine whether the death of a California Bay Area woman last week is in any way connected to a man who died from bacterial meningitis after attending a SoulCycle class in Larkspur. David Robson, Laura Robson’s brother, told a local news outlet that his sister did not attend the workout class before her death.

The 53-year-old reportedly was already dead when she was found in the back of a San Francisco Muni bus, which was located in Daly City at the time, NBC Bay Area reported. A preliminary investigation said Robson’s cause of death was likely meningitis, David told the news outlet, but a complete autopsy is being conducted by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

David and his 5-year-old son received antibiotic treatment as a precaution, NBC Bay Area reported.

Mor than 200 others had been instructed to get examined after Sevin Phillips, a San Rafael resident, died of bacterial meningitis after attending a SoulCycle class. Philips’ death was reported to the Marin County health department Tuesday, and the fitness studio’s manager said the facility was cleaned thoroughly.

Phillips, a 48-year-old psychotherapist, had contracted the infection between Dec. 31 and Jan. 7, the New York Post reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

