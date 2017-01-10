Second-period outburst sparks Sabres 4-1 win over Flyers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Evander Kane scored to cap a three-goal second-period surge in leading the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists in extending Buffalo’s point-streak to 3-0-1 – the team’s best run of the season. William Carrier and Marcus Foligno, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Sabres.

Goalie Anders Nilsson stopped 39 shots and had his shutout bid foiled by Brayden Schenn’s power-play goal with 2:07 left.

Nilsson started in place of Robin Lehner, who was sidelined by an illness.

The Flyers dropped to 2-6-3 in their past 11. It’s a stretch during which they’ve been outscored 33-18. The slump immediately followed 10-game winning streak that ended with a 3-1 loss at Dallas on Dec. 17.

The Flyers also extended their road losing streak to 0-5-2.