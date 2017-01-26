Second Senate Confirmations Made

In the second wave of Senate Confirmation, more selections were allowed. Brigadier General Carol Timmons was confirmed as the next Adjunct General of the Delaware National Guard. Anas Ben Addi will continue his role as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority. James Collins will remain the Chief Information Officer at the Delaware Department of Technology and Information. Michael Scuse was confirmed as the Secretary of Ag. Susan Bunting was tabbed as the Secretary of Education. Robert Coupe was confirmed as the Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security.