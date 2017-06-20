Second slain Georgia prison guard laid to rest

Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across Georgia gathered to honor the memory of the second of two slain prison guards to be laid to rest.

WSB-TV reports that Milledgeville First United Methodist Church in central Georgia was packed to capacity Tuesday for the funeral of Sgt. Christopher Monica. Monica, who was 42, and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue were killed when two inmates escaped from a prison bus June 13.

Monica was remembered as a protector and a family man, leaving behind a wife, two daughters and grandchildren.

Billue’s funeral was held Saturday at a high school in nearby McIntyre.

The inmates were captured Thursday in Tennessee, two days after their escape in Georgia. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose are due to appear in court Wednesday.