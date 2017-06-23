See which drivers lead the way in NASCAR playoff points

As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series prepares for a road-course test at Sonoma Raceway in this Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1), only 11 races remain in the regular season before the playoffs begin.
Under the new scoring format introduced by NASCAR prior to this season, drivers can score bonus playoff points that they can carry with them through the first three rounds of the postseason. They earn one such point for each stage win they capture and five points for each race win.
See which 14 drivers have thus far earned points they can carry into the playoffs.
Currently ranked 11th in regular-season points and without a race victory, the 2003 Cup champion is on the playoff bubble. He has one stage win and a lone playoff bonus point to go with it.
Joey Logano and his No. 22 Team Penske Ford team would be sitting much prettier if his win at Richmond hadn’t been “encumbered” by NASCAR following a post-race inspection violation. That meant the five points he should have earned for winning don’t count toward his playoff bonus total.
Elliott, who finished second to race winner Kyle Larson at Michigan last week, has won two stages thus far this season.
It’s hard to believe the 2014 champion and veteran driver of the consistently fast No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford has yet to win a race this season, but he has finished out front in three stages.
Although still winless, Busch’s four stage wins in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota rank second in the Cup Series.
Dillon’s first career Cup victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte was worth five bonus playoff points and assured him a berth in the postseason — as long as there aren’t more than 16 race winners in the regular season, which gets more unlikely by the week.
Newman’s win at Phoenix was worth five playoff points. He’s in a bit better shape overall than Dillon, his Richard Childress Racing teammate, but is only 17th overall in the current regular-season points standings.
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., 5
Stenhouse earned his five playoff points by claiming the first win of his Cup career at Talladega.
Busch has no stage wins, but got his season off on the right foot by going to Victory Lane in the season-opening Daytona 500 to lock down a playoff berth and five playoff points.
Blaney took the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford to Victory Lane at Pocono for his first career Cup win. He also has three stage wins that have padded his playoff bonus total.
Keselowski owns race wins at Atlanta and Martinsville, as well as two stage wins.
Larson’s win last week at Michigan was his second of the season, following an earlier trip to Victory Lane at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Plus he has finished out front in three additional stages.
Remarkably, Johnson has yet to win a single in-race stage yet this season. But he’s won a series-high three races — back-to-back at Texas and Bristol, and then at Dover — proving that actually winning an event remains the best strategy.
Truex has been the class of the Cup field this season with two race victories (Las Vegas and Kansas) and a remarkable 10 stage wins, six more than any other driver.
