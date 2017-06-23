See which drivers lead the way in NASCAR playoff points

As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series prepares for a road-course test at Sonoma Raceway in this Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1), only 11 races remain in the regular season before the playoffs begin.

Under the new scoring format introduced by NASCAR prior to this season, drivers can score bonus playoff points that they can carry with them through the first three rounds of the postseason. They earn one such point for each stage win they capture and five points for each race win.

See which 14 drivers have thus far earned points they can carry into the playoffs.

Getty Images Getty Images