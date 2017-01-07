Selbyville Buried in 10 Inches of Snow, Most of Sussex Saw at Least 6 Inches

By Mari Lou
9
1-7-17-SnowAccum-DEOS
Snow Accumulations – DEOS
Image courtesy of DelDOT

Sussex County took the brunt of the storm Saturday and was buried in at least six inches of snow in most areas.  According to DelDOT, Selbyville saw the most accumulation – with a whopping 10-inches – followed by Laurel with 8-inches.  However, the National Weather Service shows Ocean View with 13-inches, Lewes with 10 and Selbyville with 9.6-inches.  Kent County averaged about 4-inches in accumulation, although Smyrna and Woodside saw a bit more. Even New Castle County which was expected to see less than a trace – saw close to 2 to 2 ½ inches.

