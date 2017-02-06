Selbyville Fatal Crash

A Frankford man is dead after flipping his car in Selbyville Saturday morning. 34-year-old Harrison McCray was driving at high speeds on Parker Road just after midnight when he could not handle a left curve near Cliff Road. He went off the road and into a field, where he began to spin. The wheels dug into the soil and forced the car to flip to 200 feet before coming to a stop. McCray was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he later died. It is still unclear if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors to the crash.