Selbyville Man Charged With Attempted Murder

By Tyler Zulli -
A Selbyville man was arrested after he stabbed an acquaintance who wouldn’t have sex with him. 30-year-old Temourise Taylor stabbed the 36-year-old woman after her sexual refusal. Taylor drove her back to her house, but she noticed he wasn’t driving the right way. Taylor parked the car in a secluded area, and the woman got out and began to walk away. Taylor grabbed her before she hit him in the face to get away. He then stabbed the woman in the upper chest. She was able to escape, and a witness called police. The woman was taken to Beebe and is in stable condition. Taylor was charged with attempted murder and rape, and is being held on $250,000 bond.

