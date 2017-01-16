Selbyville Pedestrian Crash

A Millville woman was hit by a car in the middle of the street Saturday night in Selbyville. 49-year-old Geralynn Ober was standing in the road, talking to a driver of another car on Hudson Road, when she stepped out in front of a Lexus being driven by 78-year-old Walter Stolz, of Ocean Pines. Stolz wasn’t able to avoid Ober, and sent her airborne before landing down the road in the grass. Ober was taken to Peninsula Regional where she is in critical condition. Ober wasn’t wearing reflective clothing, and it appears the rain and unlit roadways are contributing factors in the crash.