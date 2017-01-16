Selbyville Pedestrian Crash

By Tyler Zulli -
63

A Millville woman was hit by a car in the middle of the street Saturday night in Selbyville. 49-year-old Geralynn Ober was standing in the road, talking to a driver of another car on Hudson Road, when she stepped out in front of a Lexus being driven by 78-year-old Walter Stolz, of Ocean Pines. Stolz wasn’t able to avoid Ober, and sent her airborne before landing down the road in the grass. Ober was taken to Peninsula Regional where she is in critical condition. Ober wasn’t wearing reflective clothing, and it appears the rain and unlit roadways are contributing factors in the crash.

SHARE
Previous articleWinter Waterman’s Festival
Next article10 bad habits holding you back in your career
Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR