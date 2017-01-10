Selbyville Teacher Honored By NAAC

One local Selbyville teacher has been recognized on the national level. Matt Schifano, a sixth-grade keyboarding teacher at the Selbyville Middle School, has been selected as a winner of the National Association for Alternative Certification Conference Award for Outstanding New Educators. The award recognizes teachers who are in their first three years of teaching, were certified through an alternative route program and demonstrates passion for every student. He will be given the award at the NAAC Annual Conference in San Antonio in mid-March.