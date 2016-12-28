Selena Gomez, other stars' secret for burning calories without exercise

ET found out how stars like Selena Gomez and Lea Michele are sweating to burn calories and improve their skin.

Real change comes from perspiration, but you don’t have to go to the gym to sweat. In fact, you don’t even have to get out of bed! At Shape House, an urban sweat lodge, ancient tradition and modern wellness combine to help knock off pounds and even lift moods.

ETonline’s Lauren Zima and Denny Directo stopped by Shape House’s West Hollywood location to try out the technique for themselves.

The process incorporates beds equipped with infrared technology to provide a deep, penetrating heat that warms the client’s body from the inside out.

“People burn calories, so they lose weight,” said Shape House co-founder Sophie Chiche. “It is really good for your skin, because you remove from the inside what makes your skin not look healthy. It is really good if you work out because it releases lactic acid, and it’s really good for your life in general because you have an hour of quiet me time.”

The entire process can be done while catching up on your favorite TV shows or listening to some relaxing music.

“While you’re in there for 55 minutes, most of it’s super comfortable,” Chiche said. “The last 10 minutes you’re going to be like, ‘Get me out of here!'”

But right after it’s over, clients get to relax with orange slices and hot tea to keep from feeling chilled as their body cools off.

“We feel amazing!” Zima said.

They felt even better when they found out how effective their session was. “While you’re in the bed it’s between 700 and 900 [calories burned],” Chiche said.

“I’m gonna say I hit the max!” Directo exclaimed.