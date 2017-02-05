Selma Blair had a pretty rough Friday.

The “Mothers and Daughters” star took to Instagram to share a video of herself looking a little teary-eyed, and detailing her unlucky day in the caption. According to Blair, the series of misfortunes began after she drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in her fuel tank.

“Ok. So my head is still pounding,” she explained. “I drove away from a gas pump with the nozzle still in. I was chastised for wearing fur but that was weird ’cause it was teddy bear fur. And then I paid for the broken pump so that was over a 500 dollar tank of gas. Felt awful for being so absent minded.”

“Then I burst into tears in front of barista after ordering and made everyone uncomfortable,” she added. “Still crying. And I ran out of dog food. And excedrin. Can I have someone say this will pass? #waytogo #crapday #stillgrateful #makemelaughplease #timetoplaywithmylittleone.”

And judging by her latest pic, it appears that’s exactly what she did on Saturday! The 44-year-old actress shared a sweet photo with her 5-year-old son, Arthur, who accidentally woke her up by placing his feet on her face.

Too cute!

Back in June, the Southfield, Michigan, native suffered a much more serious incident during a flight, which resulted in her having to be removed from the plane.