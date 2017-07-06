Sen. Carper visits Sussex County, talks healthcare

Delaware US Senator Tom Carper was downstate yesterday, holding multiple events related to healthcare. In the morning he was spotted touring the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus in Milford, where he remarked that the Declaration of Independence cited life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, as main objectives, but it’s hard to achieve those goals without quality healthcare. Then Senator Carper got lunch with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, where he continued talking about healthcare challenges facing the nation and the first state.