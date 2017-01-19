Senate Confirmations Made

In the first of two State Senate confirmations on Delaware Governor John Carney’s cabinet nomination, all picks were allowed. Seven nominations were confirmed on Wednesday to be a part of Carney’s cabinet as he begins his administration. Jeffrey Bullock was confirmed as continuing his role as Secretary of State. Mike Jackson was tabbed as Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Rick Geisenberger was confirmed as Secretary of Finance. Jennifer Cohan will remain as the Secretary of Transportation. Perry Phelps was confirmed as Commissioner of the Department of Correction. Kara Odom Walker was picked as Secretary of Health and Social Services. And Josette DelleDonne Manning was confirmed as Secretary of Services for Children, Youth and their Families.