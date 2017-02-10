Senate confirms Rep. Tom Price as HHS secretary in party-line vote

The Senate early Friday morning confirmed President Trump’s pick to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., will likely be leaned on by the administration to undo many components of Obamacare.

It was the Senate’s fourth consecutive contested vote for a Trump Cabinet secretary. Partisan battles for Cabinet posts are usually rare, but the first weeks of Trump’s presidency have seen little collegiality between the two sides.

Price is a veteran House member and orthopedic surgeon who Republicans call a knowledgeable pick for the job. Democrats say he’s an ideologue whose policies would snatch care from many Americans.