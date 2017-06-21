Senate GOP health bill reportedly would roll back ObamaCare taxes, penalties

Senate Republicans’ bill to replace ObamaCare would roll back the 2010 health care law’s taxes and penalties on people for not buying coverage, reduce Medicaid expansion and give states more leeway on opting out of its regulations, according to a draft obtained Wednesday by The Washington Post.

The Associated Press reported the Senate bill would also largely retain the subsidies Obama provided to help millions buy insurance, which are pegged mostly to people’s incomes and the premiums they pay. The House-approved tax credits were tied to people’s ages, a change that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said would boost out-of-pocket costs to many lower earners.

The AP also reported that the Senate plan would drop the House bill’s waivers allowing states to let insurers boost premiums on some people with pre-existing conditions. That’s a departure from the House plan, which President Trump privately called “mean” in a meeting with GOP senators last week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,said earlier this week that a draft would be ready within days and that a vote could come as early as Thursday.

“We believe we can do better than the Obamacare status quo, and we fully intend to do so,” said McConnell.

The GOP-led House passed its bill in May. Approximately 13 Senate Republicans have been working behind closed doors on the upper chamber’s version.

Congressional Democrats don’t support ObamaCare repeal and replace efforts but acknowledge the law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, has problems with rising premium cost while providing Americans with fewer policy choices.

If Democratic opposition to the bill is unanimous, Republicans can suffer defections by no more than two of their 52 senators and still push the measure through the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.