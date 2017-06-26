Senate Health Bill To Raise Uninsured By 22 Million, CBO Says

A Senate bill drafted by Republicans to replace Obamacare would leave 22 million people without insurance by 2026 compared to current law, a study by a nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says. The plan would also reduce the U.S. budget deficit by $321 billion over the next 10 years. Senate Republicans are several votes short to pass their bill. A similar proposal by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives would result in 23 million fewer Americans having health insurance 10 years from now compared to Obamacare. The House bill would lower the deficit by $119 billion, the CBO had estimated.

