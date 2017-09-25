Senate narrowly backs Trump pick for labor board

The Senate narrowly has confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice for the National Labor Relations Board.

By a vote of 49-47 on Monday, the Senate backed William Emanuel for the five-member board. The NLRB is an independent federal agency which deals with labor practices in the private sector and unions.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a new majority on the board would reverse Obama-era policies. The Kentucky Republican said “a new majority on the NLRB can begin to undo this severe damage and restore the board’s neutrality.”

Emanuel is a labor lawyer in Los Angeles. He fills the last vacancy on the board and gives the GOP a majority.